NBA Daily Fantasy Yah’s & Nah’s: Luka or Giannis call highlights night of killer matchups

Just five games today, but we’ll make it work. Let’s not waste any time because shit is about to get weird. Today’s unhelpful advice begins in Texas.



Elites:



👍 Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks



Yahoo: $53

DraftKings: $10,700

FanDuel: $11,400

It’s obvious for a reason. How do you not go with Luka tonight, especially against the Charlotte Hornets? Kristaps Porzingis is now practicing but is still weeks away from a return, meaning Doncic will continue to reign as the NBA’s leader in usage rate, which currently nears 40.0. All of which is to say, Doncic is never the wrong choice to spend the most money on. Kyrie Irving and Trae Young are also intriguing (and slightly cheaper) point guard options.



👎 Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks

Yahoo: $50

DraftKings: $10,800

FanDuel: $11,000

This is stupid, but under my own self-imposed rules, I have to pick someone here. All of the elites have enticing match-ups tonight: Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis are in San Antonio, Damian Lillard might be due for a big night, even against the Los Angeles Clippers, etc. With Giannis, who only scored nine points yesterday against the Miami Heat, it’s less about him as much as two other factors. The Heat played one of the worst games in franchise history last night, but don’t expect a repeat performance, especially considering Milwaukee’s record-breaking night from three. The Heat typically distort Giannis in some way, though he’ll probably still provide good fantasy value tomorrow. And two, I’ll opt for Kevin Durant, who plays Atlanta, and live with it since Doncic is at PG.







Sleepers:



👍 Marcus Smart, SG/PG, Boston Celtics



Yahoo: $22

DraftKings: $6,300

FanDuel: $5,900

Smart hasn’t thrived in Kemba Walker’s absence, but has trended positively since a miserable Christmas outing. On Yahoo, in particular, he’s averaged over 30 fantasy points in his last three outings, recording nearly 14 points and six assists per game. With Smart, you bank on those defensive numbers, which are getting there; He has five steals and two blocks in his last three outings. He has a favorable match-up against the Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.-less Memphis Grizzlies. It’s tailor-made for a solid Smart game.



👎 Nicolas Batum, PF/SF, Los Angeles Clippers

Yahoo: $12

DraftKings: $4,900

FanDuel: $4,800

People were excited about Batum a few days ago, but he’s put up back-to-back duds following his 13-point, 10-rebound outburst against the Denver Nuggets. He was a sleeper that garnered some attention, especially in season-long leagues, but other low-priced options could surprise at UTIL in his place.



Fuck it:

👍 Bismack Biyombo, C, Charlotte Hornets



Yahoo: $11

DraftKings: $4,800

FanDuel: $4,600

This is what this part of the daily piece is all about. One guy who you look at and say, you know what, fuck it, I’ve got money on him tonight. And why not? The Mavericks don’t have a front line that sparks fear, and Cody Zeller is out until probably February, so why not? We know what Biyombo could do. If he gets six points, 12 rebounds, and a couple of blocks at this low price? So be it! He’s averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks so far, which should increase a bit in Zeller’s lengthy absence. Fuck it, the Mack is back!

