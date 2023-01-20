’90s rules, agency wars, and other ideas for an NBA midseason tournament

I know I’m not the only one rolling my eyes at the NBA trying to come up with a midseason tournament format worthy of getting players to compete at the highest level. This is going to be like summer camp for teams once they’re eliminated, and if I was in the league, I’d think about throwing a contest or two for a week-plus of off days.



The NBA doesn’t have any creative ideas to get us to watch, so allow me to throw some ideas and chewed gum into the suggestion box. If you’re looking for logical solutions, we’ve got those, too, but this isn’t that.