Warning: Spoilers ahead

After a reasonably middling Phase Four, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had lost some steam after exhausting itself over six films, nine TV series, and one Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation. Heading into this phase’s tenth and final film, Marvel needed a surefire win to boost a hopeful return to world domination. Director Ryan Coogler returned to Wakanda for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and crafted one of the top five Marvel films ever.



Wakanda Forever picks up after the passing of T’Challa the Black Panther, which Marvel decided to implement after the untimely passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. This film focuses on the trauma left on Wakanda after T’Challa’s death, specifically his younger sister Shuri and his mother, Queen Ramonda. It also introduces a parallel hidden country, Talocan, ruled by Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, which has also utilized Vibranium.



With the Black Panther’s throne left empty, Namor strikes Wakanda, sending the two countries on a collision course toward all-out war. The vacuum left by the Black Panther’s passing reflects the current parity of the NBA. With defending champion Golden State Warriors off to a slow start, the NBA is wide-open for a new champion. We’ve drawn parallels between the heroes and villains of Wakanda Forever with the current crop of NBA superstars to role-play which players most resemble the film’s dynamic cast of characters.