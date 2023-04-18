Pointless NBA playoff gossip for your everyday life

I’ll admit, I am not an NBA expert. However, I am an expert in pointless NBA gossip. With Round 1 underway, I thought I’d share a few of my favorite pieces of information that scream Personal Life section on Wikipedia rather than another segment on NBA on TNT.

From Tristan Thompson’s move to Los Angeles to the wedding planner that may be a good luck charm to some of the stars of the 2023 playoffs, this pointless gossip really is…pointless.



Enjoy!



Keeping Up With Tristan Thompson

I feel like every season, LeBron James gets to phone a friend that he wants to play with. The latest friend to get the call is none other than Khloe Kardashian’s ex (or not?), Tristan Thompson.

Thompson signed with the Lakers on the last day of the regular season. While he didn’t play a minute during the Lakers’ win over the Grizzlies during the first round of the playoffs, I’m hoping we’ll get a Kardashian spotting at some point during the series.



According to a source, Thompson feels like this is a “whole new chapter” in his life. I bet by Game 5 we’ll get an in-feed hard launch of Kardashian and Thompson’s rekindling of their relationship.



Probably a black-and-white photo or some cryptic hand-holding in the front seat of a Rolls Royce.



Two Celtics Players Gave Their Babies The Same Name

I was informed by comedian Josh Gondelman that Celtics stars Robert Williams III and Derrick White both named their babies Hendrix a few months apart. Is this gossip? Not really. But doesn’t this feel like a headline that Goop would write about? Or at the minimum a baby name someone who worked at Goop would use? Yes.

White said that they already planned to name their child Hendrix before he was traded to the Celtics. Upon arriving in Boston, Williams claims that one of the first things White said to him was about the baby name coincidence.



If these babies don’t become best friends I’m filing a complaint with Adam Silver personally.



The Good Luck Charm Wedding Planner

One of my favorite hobbies is stalking the weddings of NBA players. Almost always, they use the same planner, Mindy Weiss!

There are so many Weiss Weddings in the NBA playoffs this year. Is this a good luck charm? Or just some rich people picking a fancy wedding planner because they have a lot of money? Either way, let’s break some of these weddings down.



Weiss did the wedding of Kings star, De’Aron Fox in 2022. She also planned Lakers star, Anthony Davis’, Los Angeles wedding that same year.



Weiss also planned Westbrook’s 2015 wedding to Nina Earl. Fun fact: They both met in true Love and Basketball fashion, as they both were playing basketball as college students at UCLA.



I bet we’ll see at least four more Weiss Weddings in the coming months.



What’s going on with E40?

After rapper E40 was ejected from Game 1 between the Kings and the Warriors on Saturday, the Kings say they are launching an investigation into the incident.

The rapper — whose real name is Earl Tywone Stevens Sr. — claims that “racial bias” may be to blame for being kicked out.



Stevens didn’t attend the Kings’ win against the Warriors last night, but he did say that he will be attending Game 3 to sit in his usual spot near the Warriors’ bench on Thursday in San Francisco.



Austin Reaves Has a VSCO Girlfriend

Austin “I’m him” Reaves put on a show during the Lakers series opener against the Grizzlies on Sunday, where he dropped 23 points.

While I know everyone is talking about those in-game performances of Reaves and Rui Hachimura, we’re not here to talk about that.



We’re here to talk about the fact that Reaves’ girlfriend, Jenna Barber, may or may not be a VSCO Girlfriend.

While Barber’s Instagram is private, she does have a public VSCO account, where she has shared a few mysterious snaps of someone I assume is Reaves, including this sneaker shot which feels like the most soft launch if I’ve ever seen one.



If you’re asking yourself, “Madeline, how did you find a random VSCO account?” Well, my friends, I am a girl with access to the Internet after all.



I channeled my inner TikTok Girl Who Looks People Up With No Internet Presence and noticed that Reaves follows Barber’s private Instagram account, which had a link in her bio to said VSCO account.



FBI, I’m still waiting for a call.



While Barber hasn’t posted in quite a while, I’m hoping we’ll see some more content as the playoffs continue.



We love a VSCO couple!

