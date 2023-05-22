Advertisement

On Monday morning, the television shows are going to berate the Celtics for their Game 3 effort. I would advise viewers — and listeners of Boston sports talk radio — to keep speaker volumes low to avoid noise complaints.

The Celtics’ effort wasn’t great at times, but they didn’t come into the game looking to assume the fetal position for most of the night. The reality is that they were beaten into it. As well as the Heat played in Game 1 and Game 2, the Celtics had plenty of opportunities to win both.

Boston never had a chance

There was no chance for victory on Sunday night. That never-ending parade of jump shots might as well have been Pat Riley punching Brad Stevens in the gut once every minute. The Celtics were shooting lifeless LA Fitness 3-pointers because getting socked in the heart repetitively over the course of an evening takes its toll.

Tease the Celtics, insult their resilience and coach, even hate on Jaylen Brown’s future earning for those who want to drink Boston tears. The Celtics were atrocious in Game 3, but they deserve far less of the blame than the Heat do credit. A beat down of epic proportions was delivered in Downtown Miami, and the Celtics were forced to curl up in a ball and take it.