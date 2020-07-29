NBA Restart: Eastern Conference Predictions

Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Gannis Antetokounmpo, Ben Simmons and Kemba Walker Illustration : Eric Barrow ( Getty Images )

The official NBA restart is inching closer and closer.



With scrimmage games taking place over the past few days, we have gotten a chance to assess every team competing in the NBA bubble before the league officially begins its campaign to crown a champion.

Today, we look at the Eastern Conference Teams who made their trip down to Orlando and predict how their seasons will finish.

Let’s get to it.