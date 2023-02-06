The best games on the NBA schedule the week of February 6 — the NFL season is over, get used to it

The best games on the NBA schedule the week of February 6 — the NFL season is over, get used to it

Take in some great action as you get ready for your football farewell parties

By
Stephen Knox
Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum will face off on Sunday, February 12, head of the Super Bowl.
Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum will face off on Sunday, February 12, head of the Super Bowl.
Sunday is the season finale for NFL 2022. All that is left until post-Labor Day are free-agent signings, trades, the NFL Draft, and position battles in practice. Sure some of you all are looking forward to the speculation, but that can’t possibly compare to seven hours of actual game action. For those of you needing an NFL NicoDerm patch, the NBA is here for you.

The season is more than halfway over, and every game assumes even greater meaning from here through mid-April. Surely many of you have Super Bowl Sunday obligations to fulfill, but with a Monday and Thursday with no NFL action, as well as an open Sunday afternoon, click on some NBA action. The regular season is heating up.

*Disclaimer, don’t get mad at us about any surprise scratches. You all once watched Patrick Mahomes play a Super Bowl without three starting offensive linemen.

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Image for article titled The best games on the NBA schedule the week of February 6 — the NFL season is over, get used to it
When: Tues, Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, MSG Network, Bally Sports Florida

For those interested in watching a couple of teams that can be a real pain in the ass, this is the matchup for you.

Both the Magic and the Knicks have defeated the surging Phladelphia 76ers within the last five days. Neither team has a superstar or has a conventional NBA rotation. Still, in recent weeks the Magic have made themselves play-in tournament relevant. And the Knicks, they’re a half game away from leaving the play-in all together.

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets

Image for article titled The best games on the NBA schedule the week of February 6 — the NFL season is over, get used to it
When: Tues, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: TNT, Bally Sports Arizona, YES Network

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski there is a good chance this is the game that Devin Booker finally returns to the floor.

Booker and his 27.1 points per game have not been seen on the court since Christmas Day. He played just over four minutes during that Suns’ 128-125 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. Booker hasn’t played his typical number of minutes since Dec. 17. The Suns have had their struggles since his injury but have won eight of their last 10 games. In a muddled Western Conference, Booker’s return could mean a big push.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Image for article titled The best games on the NBA schedule the week of February 6 — the NFL season is over, get used to it
When: Tues, Feb. 7, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: TNT, Sportsnet LA, Bally Sports Southwest

LeBron James is 36 points away from breaking what was thought to be one of the most unbreakable records in sports. That would be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most total regular-season points scored.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Image for article titled The best games on the NBA schedule the week of February 6 — the NFL season is over, get used to it
When: Wed, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

The class of the Eastern Conference as well as an old-school NBA rivalry.

While the Celtics were the preseason favorites to win the Atlantic Division, the 76ers were considered their closest competition. The Celtics currently have the best record in the Eastern Conference, but they only hold a 2.5 game lead on the 76ers.

Health is usually a problem for the 76ers, but their top rotation players are all ready for action. The Celtics are still without 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

Smart being out is a blow to the Celtics, but they have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. For those who want to see division rivals who also happen to be two of the best teams in the NBA, be sure to watch this one.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Image for article titled The best games on the NBA schedule the week of February 6 — the NFL season is over, get used to it
When: Wed, Feb. 8, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal

This is the night that Kyrie Irving is expected to make his debut with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Brooklyn Nets sent him to Dallas on Sunday after news of his trade request was reported on Friday. For all that the Nets have been forced to navigate, they deserve a round of applause for getting a first-round pick and two rotation-level players in return for the most mercurial star player in the NBA.

One of the players that the Mavericks gave up was their best defender, Dorian Finney-Smith. We shall see if their defense can avoid being terrible, but the Mavs are going to score some points and do so in entertaining fashion. NBA fans should set their DVRs for this matchup against the load management Clippers, that should be mostly healthy for this game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Image for article titled The best games on the NBA schedule the week of February 6 — the NFL season is over, get used to it
When: Thu, Feb. 9, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: TNT, SportsNet LA

If LeBron doesn’t score 36 points against the Thunder, as long as he remains healthy the new record will be set on this night.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Image for article titled The best games on the NBA schedule the week of February 6 — the NFL season is over, get used to it
When: Fri, Feb. 10, 7:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, MSG Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 76ers got out in front of the Knicks early on Sunday, but it didn’t last. That 20-plus point lead dwindled before the start of the second quarter. The feisty Knicks ended up defeating the rolling 76ers at Madison Square Garden in their ridiculous City-Edition colorway.

If the 76ers consider themselves a championship contender, a rematch like this at home is one they should run away with. An energetic home team overcame a large deficit against them. This game the 76ers are at home. They should run the Knicks off the court early and never let them back onto it. Again though, the Knicks can be a pain in the ass.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Image for article titled The best games on the NBA schedule the week of February 6 — the NFL season is over, get used to it
When: Fri, Feb. 10, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast

Donovan Mitchell will have served his suspension by this point, so this should be a fun Friday night showdown between two teams on the rise.

These are two teams that are far from the version of themselves that began the 2021-22 season. Sure Zion Williamson is again injured and the Cavaliers still aren’t currently seeded high enough to have home-court advantage in a first-round series, but this game is still a glimpse at the future of the NBA.

Just two seasons ago, an NBA fan would’ve likely believed these two franchises were incompetent. Today, the Cavaliers and the Pelicans are two of the most promising young teams in the NBA. Enjoy some youthful energy on Friday night with these two teams running up and down the court.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics

Image for article titled The best games on the NBA schedule the week of February 6 — the NFL season is over, get used to it
When: Sun, Feb. 12, 2:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ABC

You don’t need to watch Super Bowl pregame all day. Kick off won’t be for another four and a half hours after tipoff. For those smoking meat, putting together appetizers, or arriving at home after a store run, click on this game between two of the best teams in the NBA.

Ja Morant vs. Jayson Tatum, this is a matchup between two MVP candidates. For football fans who still haven’t pressed the enter on their remote on an NBA game, you all won’t regret tuning into this one.

