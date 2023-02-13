NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week

NBA

NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week

Bucks-Celtics, Wolves-Mavs, and, of course, the All-Star Game itself

By
Stephen Knox
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week
Photo: Getty Images

Did you take a puff of your inhaler? A shot of dark liquor?

No judgment here on whatever was necessary because that NBA trade deadline was quite active, even if the most frenzied part was not the final hours. Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets after 1 a.m. EST on Feb. 9.

With that part of the NBA calendar complete, it’s time for a break. With the Super Bowl having just been played, let’s all put an umbrella in our drinks and relax.

There are only four days of NBA regular-season action from Feb.13-22. Take casual enjoyment in these final matchups before the all-star break. Then take a sports detox before the sports calendar sprint to June.

*Disclaimer, for those upset with NBA players taking time off in the days leading up to the all-star break, get a life.

Advertisement

2 / 12

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Image for article titled NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week
Photo: Getty Images


When: Mon, Feb. 13, 8:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest

The Pelicans got their season back on the right track last week with three consecutive wins after losing 10 in a row. Brandon Ingram’s return to the floor has been a huge help with him scoring 30 or more points twice in his last five games.

The Thunder are continuing their winning ways and are currently holding onto the final play-in spot. A division matchup against two teams close to each other in the standings is always a good watch.

Advertisement

3 / 12

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

Image for article titled NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week
Photo: Getty Images


When: Mon, Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North

The Timberwolves have played quite well since the turn of the year. They only lost five games the entire month of January and are over .500.

This is also a matchup between two teams that have made changes to their roster at the trade deadline. It will be the Mavericks’ third game with Kyrie Irving, and the Timberwolves’ second with Mike Conley as their starting point guard.

Advertisement

4 / 12

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Image for article titled NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week
Photo: Getty Images

When: Mon, Feb. 13, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, SportsNet LA, Root Sport Northwest

It’s really official now, Kevin Knox is a Blazer and Gary Payton II is back with the Golden State Warriors.

When will Payton suit up for the Warriors, for those who want to make a prediction you all might have a better chance at guessing why random balloons are floating over America. Still, the Trail Blazers are very much in the Western Conference Playoff race. However, so are the Lakers. With Mo Bamba making his debut on Monday night, Damian Lillard & Co. will have their hands full.

Advertisement

5 / 12

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Image for article titled NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week
Photo: Getty Images

When: Tues, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: TNT

The Milwaukee Bucks are undefeated in their last 10 games. This impressive run took place in the days leading up to and following the Super Bowl, and the Bucks weren’t major players at the trade deadline.

It was easy to miss that Khris Middleton has returned to the lineup of the team that came within a hair of defeating the Boston Celtics in the second round. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown won’t be playing for the Celtics on Tuesday, but this matchup of championship contenders leading into the All-Star Break could have significant repercussions when the playoff seedings become final.

Advertisement

6 / 12

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

Image for article titled NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week
Photo: Getty Images


When: Tues, Feb. 14, 9:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Arizona

A fun west-coast matchup. Folks in the rest of the country, drink a late coffee and enjoy it.

Kevin Durant will not take the court for the Suns, but Devin Booker is healthy. So is Chris Paul and the Suns are playing much better basketball, winning seven of their last 10 games.

However, the team at the top of the Pacific Division is the Sacramento Kings. The team with the longest playoff drought in the NBA should end it come April barring some unforeseen injury calamity. The Western Conference is still up for the taking, and while the Suns will not have the top seed, with Booker healthy they can make up some ground while Durant heals.

Advertisement

7 / 12

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Image for article titled NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week
Photo: Getty Images


When: Wed, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Philadelphia

If all of the stars play, this is the most exciting game of the week. Both the Cavaliers and 76ers will be significant threats come playoff time. Joel Embiid missed time early this season, but he has made a strong MVP case since his return to the floor. When healthy, the Cavaliers are as good as any team in the NBA.

However, unless an unfortunate injury befalls one of these teams and results in a freefall in the standings, they likely won’t face each other in the playoffs unless both make the Eastern Conference Finals.

Advertisement

8 / 12

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

Image for article titled NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week
Photo: Getty Images

When: Wed, Feb. 15, 9:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest, Altitude Sports Network

Kyrie and Luka. This duo can work, but the question is will it?

On the court, it should not be a problem. Kyrie usually doesn’t have an issue with letting a better player than him make the most important decisions in a game. Whatever else can go wrong with Kyrie, we’ll see how this season plays out.

For this game, fortunately, fans shouldn’t have to worry about that. Even if Jamal Murray can’t play this will still be a matchup of some of the most talented players in the NBA, both with Western Conference Championship dreams. However, on this night they will have to settle for a regular-season victory.

Advertisement

9 / 12

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Image for article titled NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week
Photo: Getty Images

When: Wed, Feb. 15, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, Bally Sports New Orleans

Before LeBron James’ record-setting performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers needed this win. They were on the outside looking in of the postseason, and have only won one of their last four games.

Going into the All-Star Break the Lakers desperately need some wins. Rob Pelinka did shore up the roster at the trade deadline.

In December, the Pelicans had the best team in the conference. Since the turn of the year, they have largely struggled. With no definite date on Zion Williamson’s return from a hamstring injury, they need every win that they can get.

Advertisement

10 / 12

NBA All-Star Saturday Night

NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Image for article titled NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week
Photo: NBA

When: Sat, Feb. 18, 8:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: TNT

Only League Pass regulars will recognize the names in the Slam Dunk Contest, but that is alright. The competitions that highlight the skills of NBA players are far more entertaining than the other major sports.

The Pro Bowl should bring back the bench press competition, but maybe that complaint will be heard next year. The NBA still has its 3-point shootout and slam-dunk contest.

Even if most of the names in the dunk contest are unrecognizable to the average sports fan, there is always the potential for amazement. Aaron Gordon averaged less than 10 points per game in his first two NBA seasons prior to his legendary — but still less than victorious — 2016 dunk contest performance.

Advertisement

11 / 12

NBA All-Star Game

NBA All-Star Game

Image for article titled NBA Schedule: The best games to watch for All-Star Week
Photo: NBA

When: Sun, Feb. 19, 8:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: TNT

Yes, a lot of stars will not be healthy enough to play. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson will not take the floor. A bummer, but great talent will take their place.

De’Aaron Fox will take part in his first all-star game as will Anthony Edwards. For those without League Pass and who don’t reside in either of their metropolitan areas, trust me, they are going to put on a show on Sunday.

The NBA has made many unnecessary changes to this game. While those changes have brought benefits, they haven’t revolutionized NBA All-Star Weekend. Whether the Sunday game is east vs. west or the top vote-getters selecting teammates like they’re in a schoolyard, the pick-up game feel remains.

And that’s what makes this weekend the best all-star weekend on the sports calendar. It’s a time when fans get to see the best in a sport perform to the best of their capability outside of their contractual obligations to a team.

Advertisement

12 / 12