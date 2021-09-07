The NBA is notorious for “randomly” drug testing its players after seeing things that might be out of the ordinary.



Advertisement

And now it looks like they’ve hit Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox with another of its signature “random” tests after pics were posted of Fox working out without his shirt on.

What makes this so funny is that Fox doesn’t even look ripped by NBA or other professional athlete standards in the picture. But the NBA decided that they weren’t playing games with any of the players.

A couple of years ago, Danny Green was drug tested after he dunked in a game. Green, who was with the Lakers at the time, caught a body on a putback dunk after a LeBron James three-point miss. The play was so shocking to the league that they requested a test shortly after.

Fox is the best player on the Kings’ roster and is one of the most talented young guards in the league. Many don’t get to see Fox’s talent because of how bad Sacramento has been over the last few years, but with Tyrese Halliburton entering his second season and picking up Baylor’s Davion Mitchell in the draft this past spring, the Kings should be ready to make a jump to competing for at least a No. 8 seed in the West.

Advertisement

Fox averaged 25.2 points and 7.2 assists last season. Hopefully, this year he can propel the Kings to some more wins and earn himself an All-Star spot for the first time in his career. The former Kentucky guard has improved every season since turning pro and has seen his scoring average go up by close to 14 points since his rookie year.

It’ll be tough for the Kings in a loaded conference, but if Fox can have another great season and the Kings improve defensively, then you can see some potential for the crew out in Sacramento.