NBA should make 'The Logo Lillard' All-Star competition to see who 'bout that action by from deep

The NBA has no bu siness having any form of an All-Star Weekend in the middle of a pandemic, but since it is going to go forward with it anyway, we might as well tweak it to have a little fun.



It was reported today by Chris Haynes that NBA superstar Damian Lillard will participate in the 3-point contest on March 7 in the ATL.

Lillard has taken more of a neutral stance on playing the controversial game and partaking in All-Star festivities.

“There’s repercussions for us not [having an All-Star Game],” Lillard said earlier this month. “It could be something negative for us not going along with that. If that’s what we’re going to do, I’m with it. But if we’re not, I’m fine with that, too.”

Now that the league knows one of its superstars is on board to compete in one of its top skill competitions, it might need to take some inspiration from the Portland star and reshape the 3-point contest this season.

Lillard has been affectionately referred to as “Logo Lillard” throughout his career and especially recently after the Trail Blazers’ guard has been pulling up from nearly half-court on multiple occasions against teams and burying ’em.

What if the NBA expanded the contest to allow people to see which NBA players have the deepest range?

Just think about players like Lillard, Stephen Curry, and Donovan Mitchell launching shots from 40 feet out and beyond. I know that would be entertaining.

You could do this in a couple of different ways. You could keep the timer up that’s similar to the original 3-point contest and see how many shots these players could hit or you could give them a set number of attempts from past 35 feet and see who could hit the most in those amount of attempts.

If you wanted to get fancy with it you could make players try different types of shots, like catch and shoot, pull-ups, and even off a “screen.”

It would certainly be fun and we could see which player has that burner from that long-range.

This All-Star Game is already going to be super weird anyway with COVID protocols, why not make it a little weirder with a cool competition like this?

C’mon NBA, do us all a favor and let these shooters loose for real.