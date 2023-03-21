We used to see mid-major powerhouses coming. So how do you explain FAU being picked fifth in the Conference USA preseason poll and then rattling off a 33-3 record when the entire rotation played on last season’s 19-15 team? Maybe continuity is king in the age of transfer.



FAU has never stumbled. Their offense has played a major role in them steamrolling through the schedule. FAU leads the nation in bench points per game, ranks in the top-10 in three-pointers splashed per night, hovering in the top-10 in scoring margin, have a top-20 effective field goal percentage, and won’t get dominated on the offensive boards.



In two tournament games, the Owls logged 108.5 points per 100 possessions and 16 turnovers — and their offensive motherboard was Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year Johnell Davis. Florida Atlantic’s leading scorer nearly averaged a 50/40/90 during the regular season and, in the Round of 32, swatted away a giant-killing Fairleigh Dickinson team by becoming the first player with 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in NCAA Tournament history.

