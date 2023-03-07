Big Disappointment: The teams that have won national titles since the Big Ten last cut down the nets

Big Disappointment: The teams that have won national titles since the Big Ten last cut down the nets

The Big Ten hasn’t won the men’s NCAA Tournament since Michigan State did it in 2000

Carron J. Phillips
Facebook hadn’t been invented yet, Zion Williamson didn’t exist, Mad Cow Disease was the “pandemic” of the time, and Y2K is what so many thought would be the end of modern civilization. The year 2000 feels like it was so long ago, but it feels even further away for Big Ten hoops fans. Twenty-three years ago, Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans won their second national title in program history. But, it was also the last time the Big Ten won the Big Dance.

One Shining Moment - MSU 2000 NCAA Tournament Highlights

The Big Ten Tournament kicks off this week in Chicago, as 14 teams will compete for a conference tournament title. Over the last 20-plus years, the winner of this tournament has been the only net a Big Ten team has cut down. And if it wasn’t for the Spartans’ upset win over the Florida Gators in 2000, the league’s drought would be even longer as Michigan’s national title win from 1989 is the only one that precedes Michigan State’s.

One Shining Moment | 1989 March Madness

With Purdue (No. 5) being one of the best teams in the country all season, and the best team in the Big Ten by a country mile, it feels like the league’s dreams now rest on the Boilermakers’ shoulders. And as we get ready to enter March Madness, here’s a look back at the teams that have won it all since the Spartans did it in 2000.

Duke 2001 — ACC

This is just the first time you’ll see this school on this list, but it was Coach K’s third national title. Between Jay Williams, Chris Duhon, Shane Battier, Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Carlos Boozer — this team was loaded.

Maryland 2002 — ACC

The Terps may be in the Big Ten now, but back then they were in the ACC. And crazy enough, Maryland beat Indiana — a Big Ten program — to win it all that season.

Syracuse 2003 — Big East

While it feels like Jim Boeheim has been at Syracuse for 100 years, this is still the lone NCAA Tournament national title the program has ever won.

UConn 2004 — Big East

With two national titles within six years, the Huskies were turning into a program that was putting the sport’s bluebloods on watch.

North Carolina 2005 — ACC

The Tar Heels were loaded that season and were really good. And to win it all they had to beat a loaded and really good Fighting Illini team from the Big Ten.

Florida 2006 — SEC

This was a really good college basketball team that played its best basketball in March and April.

Florida 2007 — SEC

This was a really, really good college basketball team that played its best basketball in March and April for two years in a row. Ohio State was the Big Ten’s sacrificial lamb this time in the national title game.

Kansas 2008 — Big 12

People remember this game for two reasons: All the free throws Memphis missed down the stretch or the miraculous shot that Mario Chalmers knocked down to send the game into overtime.

North Carolina 2009 — ACC

Guess who the Tar Heels blew out in this national title game that was played in Detroit? Michigan State.

Duke 2010 — ACC

Gordon Hayward and Brad Stevens were so close to turning Butler into the school from the movie Hoosiers. But, their fairytale moment wasn’t meant to be.

UConn 2011 — Big East

Butler shot 18.8 percent from the field. UConn made 9.1 percent of their three-pointers. It might have been the worst national title game of all time.

Kentucky 2012 — SEC

If I told you that this was the only national championship that John Calipari has ever won would you believe me? Welp, it’s true.

Louisville 2013 — Big East

According to the NCAA, this game never happened as the win had to be vacated. But, we all saw it. Louisville beat Michigan — a Big Ten team.

UConn 2014 — Big East

I think many of us are still wondering how this team pulled it off. But, it happened, as the veteran Huskies knocked off a Kentucky team that started five freshmen.

Duke 2015 — ACC

A year after Kentucky couldn’t win with all freshmen, Duke won with four freshmen leading the way and beat Wisconsin — another Big Ten team.

Villanova 2016 — Big East

Marcus Paige hit a crazy shot to tie the game. Kris Jenkins followed that up with a walk-off buzzer-beater to win it all. It was amazing.

North Carolina 2017 — ACC

A year after experiencing heartbreak, the Tar Heels redeemed themselves by beating the biggest fraud in the history of the sport — Gonzaga.

Villanova 2018 — Big East

The Wildcats were back again as they won their second title in three years over Michigan — another Big Ten program.

Virginia 2019 — ACC

It’s one of the greatest turnarounds in college basketball history. A year after the Cavaliers were the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed, they won it all the following season.

Covid-19 2020 — Earth

The Coronavirus won.

Baylor 2021 — Big 12

It was like watching a T-Rex versus a kitten. Baylor pulverized Gonzaga from start to finish. The Bulldogs never led or even tied the game.

Kansas 2022 — Big 12

North Carolina went to the half up 15 points. Kansas flipped a switch during the break. The Jayhawks won by three.

