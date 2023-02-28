Mid-majors to watch in this year’s NCAA tournament

March Madness is just around the corner . Conference tournaments will be underway and soon enough, we’ll be down from 350-plus teams contending for a championship to 68. The high-level conference teams that’ll compete for a title have been well-documented and we’ll no doubt see some of them make it deep into March. There are also always those teams who come out of nowhere for their day in the spotlight.

Remember Saint Peter’s last season? Or Loyola Chicago a decade ago? Who will become the Cinderella of this season? Here are the candidates to bust your bracket in a few weeks. And don’t say we didn’t warn you as upsets happen. And trust us, they will.