The NFL 2022 season is right around the corner and you need to replace the the flatscreen TV you threw out the window after your team came up short again? We’ve got you covered with the best Prime Day Deals out there.



The best Prime Day TV deals are right here, right now. Some say you should go big or go home, but with the right TV, you can do both. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to something bigger, after a feature-piece for your home, or you’re just looking to treat yourself, we’ve got a television for just about everyone here, and all of them are on sale.

LG 77" 4K Smart OLED TV (2021) | $2196.99 | 37%

LG 65" 4K Smart OLED TV (2021) | $1496.99 | 35%

SAMSUNG 82-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV | $1537.99 | 30%

SAMSUNG 55-InchQLED 4K UHD Smart TV | $897.99 | 25%

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Frame 4K Smart TV | $979.99 | 30%

SAMSUNG 43-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV | $797.99 | 11%

TCL 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV | $237.99 | 25%

TCL 65-inch 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV | $699.99 | 36%

While all of these make for a decent offer, our particular favorites from the bunch are the LG 77" 4K Smart OLED TV (2021) and SAMSUNG 55-Inch Frame 4K Smart TV.



When it comes down to building a home theater to watch the big game, size is a huge factor in any TV setup, and this 77-inch beast will have you feeling like you’ve got a front-row seat. It’s not only got an excellent picture, but because it’s a smart TV, you can also use it with either Google Assistant or Alexa without any other device. The Samsung Frame, on the other hand, is an oddity, but a visually striking one. Not only can you use it to watch all of your favorite teams, but it also has an art mode to turn it into a picture frame that can change as you want it to.

