SEE IT! New Mexico high school girls basketball championship ends in half-court heave

Buzzer beaters never get old, do they?
(No. No they don’t.)
Last night, the top two teams in New Mexico, No. 1-ranked Hobbs and No. 2-ranked Volcano Vista, faced off in the 5A state championship in Albuquerque.
The game was tied with 3.5 seconds to go in overtime. That’s when Volcano Vista’s Natalia Chavez caught a baseline inbounds pass, took four dribbles, and let it fly.
Buzzer. Bank. Count it. From the Lobo logo!
Another angle shows just how wild that shot was.
May is usually a little late for high school madness. But this year is different for reasons you can probably imagine. Like a handful of other states, New Mexico decided to delay the start of winter sports due to the coronavirus. Looks like masks were required for athletes as well.
“Once I got the ball in and I saw them back up, I just took the chance and I just went and threw it up hoping it was going to go in.” Chavez told reporters after the game. “Me and [my teammate] mess around and take those shots at practice and I can’t believe I actually made one in the state championship in overtime!”
Neither can we. But it’s a pretty awesome highlight.