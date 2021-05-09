SEE IT! New Mexico high school girls basketball championship ends in half-court heave

Natalia Chavez hit a buzzer beater from half court for Volcano Vista. Screenshot : KOAT 7

Buzzer beaters never get old, do they?

(No. No they don’t.)

Last night, the top two teams in New Mexico, No. 1-ranked Hobbs and No. 2-ranked Volcano Vista, faced off in the 5A state championship in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

The game was tied with 3.5 seconds to go in overtime. That’s when Volcano Vista’s Natalia Chavez caught a baseline inbounds pass, took four dribbles, and let it fly.

Buzzer. Bank. Count it. From the Lobo logo!

Another angle shows just how wild that shot was.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

May is usually a little late for high school madness. But this year is different for reasons you can probably imagine. Like a handful of other states, New Mexico decided to delay the start of winter sports due to the coronavirus. Looks like masks were required for athletes as well.

“Once I got the ball in and I saw them back up, I just took the chance and I just went and threw it up hoping it was going to go in.” Chavez told reporters after the game. “Me and [my teammate] mess around and take those shots at practice and I can’t believe I actually made one in the state championship in overtime!”

Advertisement

Neither can we. But it’s a pretty awesome highlight.