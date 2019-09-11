Seth Dunlap is the host of weeknight sports show The Last Lap With Seth Dunlap on talk radio station WWL-AM, the radio home of the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. Last week, he wrote an open Facebook letter to Saints QB Drew Brees, discussing Brees’s video for Focus on the Family and subsequent public statements. Dunlap, who is gay, explains that partnerships between Brees and gay conversion therapy types “caused pain to so much of the LGBTQ+ community in Louisiana, and to so many of your ardent supporters and fans.” Tuesday afternoon, Dunlap’s own radio station used Twitter to call him “a fag.”

Advertisement

Dunlap slyly acknowledged the incident on Twitter but has otherwise not commented on it specifically, including during his radio show Tuesday night, according to a report from the New Orleans Advocate. The offending tweet was quickly deleted by someone at WWL-AM, but not before it was captured in screenshots and shared around. Later that night, more than five hours after the tweet was posted and after Dunlap’s show had already started, the station tweeted a statement describing the deleted tweet as “categorically offensive and abhorrent to the station.”

Advertisement

If you know anything about how this went down at WWL-AM and feel like talking about it, get in touch here.

H/t Jake