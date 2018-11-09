Photo: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

This really sucks. Two days after Dez Bryant signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, specifically so he could join a good team and prove he was worth a multi-year deal next offseason, he left practice with an injury that might be an Achilles tear, according to multiple reports.



Bryant is getting an MRI to confirm the injury’s severity. A torn Achilles would definitely end the 30-year-old receiver’s season, in addition to making any kind of future comeback that much more difficult:

The Saints haven’t confirmed anything yet, beyond adding Bryant to today’s injury report. He’s listed as questionable (ankle).

Update (5:02 p.m. ET): “The ultimate test” doesn’t sound good.