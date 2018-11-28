Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty)

The Alliance of American Football begins play in February, so things are starting to get moving. The uniforms are out, and last night the league held a four-round quarterback draft with rules so complicated I won’t try to explain them and you probably won’t try to understand them. But what matters is the results. And the results were: Guys.



Some notable guys:

Josh Johnson | San Diego Fleet, first round (first overall)

Aaron Murray | Atlanta Legends, first round

Garrett Gilbert | Orlando Apollos, first round

Blake Sims | Birmingham Iron, second round

Matt Simms | Atlanta Legends, second round

B.J. Daniels | Salt Lake Stallions, second round

Christian Hackenberg | Memphis Express, second round

Scott Tolzien | Birmingham Iron, third round

Zach Mettenberger | Memphis Express, fourth round

Oooh, QB controversy in Memphis!