The Alliance of American Football begins play in February, so things are starting to get moving. The uniforms are out, and last night the league held a four-round quarterback draft with rules so complicated I won’t try to explain them and you probably won’t try to understand them. But what matters is the results. And the results were: Guys.
Some notable guys:
Josh Johnson | San Diego Fleet, first round (first overall)
Aaron Murray | Atlanta Legends, first round
Garrett Gilbert | Orlando Apollos, first round
Blake Sims | Birmingham Iron, second round
Matt Simms | Atlanta Legends, second round
B.J. Daniels | Salt Lake Stallions, second round
Christian Hackenberg | Memphis Express, second round
Scott Tolzien | Birmingham Iron, third round
Zach Mettenberger | Memphis Express, fourth round
Oooh, QB controversy in Memphis!