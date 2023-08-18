10 NFL players, team units everyone thinks will be bad this season, but won't be

Justin Fields’ speed made him one of the most scintillating young quarterbacks in the NFL. He dissected opposing defenses on the run at a record-breaking pace, but it was the scrambled passing attack and inconsistent accuracy that held Chicago back. The Bears averaged a meager 130 passing yards per game, a league-low en route to the NFL’s worst record. On deep throws though, Fields was a menace, connected on the league’s highest percentage of passes between 30 and 40 yards. Unfortunately, the Bears receivers ranked last in the league when it came to accumulating yards after catch. In their preseason debut, a majority of Fields’ yards stemmed from bubble screens and short dump offs which resulted in huge gains.

Advertisement

Chicago has gone a century of football without a 4,000-yard passing season. That could end this season. Chase Claypool has a full training camp under his belt to get acclimated after being reduced to a non-factor following his midseason trade from Pittsburgh. The Bears also acquired receiver D.J. Moore from the Panthers as Fields’ No. 1 target.