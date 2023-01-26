NFL Coach of the Year: The Good, the Snubbed, and the Bumbling

3. Worst Coach of the Year - Jeff Saturday, Indianapolis Colts

Someone really should perform a welfare check on Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay. Could he be of sound mind and still consider hiring Jeff Saturday as the full-time head coach? Apparently, that’s the case according to multiple reports out of Indianapolis as Saturday prepares for a second interview with his buddy Irsay.



After beating the Raiders in Week 10, Saturday’s Colts lost seven in a row to end the season. The team allowed more than 30 points in four of those, which includes giving up 54 points to the Dallas Cowboys. Irsay is off his rocker if he thinks Saturday is the answer to the franchise’s problems. Get a real coach and draft a quarterback.