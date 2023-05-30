Advertisement
Thus, the pull is a little less, even with Bill Belichick at the helm. But a move for Hopkins is still plausible. Belichick is a known fan of Hopkins (who isn’t?) and the Patriots were a team whose name consistently came up when a trade was floated before the draft. And why not? The Patriots starting receiver trio is Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and DeVante Parker. Smith-Schuster is a nice fit in the slot, and Bourne can have moments, but adding Hopkins is a clear upgrade. He can do everything that Parker can but does it five times better. And he’s done it with quarterbacks less talented than Mac Jones.

Jones can still be the Patriots quarterback of the future, but if they want him to develop then they need to put him in a better position to succeed. Right now, the offensive line is okay, and the running game is good, but they need some real firepower at wide receiver. Hopkins is that guy. The only drawback, outside of them not being real contenders, is a quick look at who the Patriots’ offensive coordinator is. Go on, have a look. You’ll understand.

A final shot in the dark here, how about the Minnesota Vikings? They’re obviously still looking to contend in 2023 and it could be Kirk Cousins’ final year with the team, so why not push the chips in just a little further and add Hopkins? It’s unlikely, but it does make sense.

The Vikings have Justin Jefferson, the best receiver in the NFL bar none, and Jordan Addison currently projected to be the No. 1 and 2 receivers on the team, and then they have T.J. Hockenson, who will also command a significant role in the offense, and then K.J. Osborn as the teams third wide receiver. Osborn is a decent No. 3, too. So the Vikings aren’t short on receiving options and do have needs elsewhere.

But the opportunity to pair Jefferson and Hopkins feels like something you can’t turn down. The amount of attention either, or both receivers, would command while on the field at the same time is incredible - and the benefits that would bring to the roster are clear to see. It would also give Addison, the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2023, a veteran mentor at the receiver position, but it would also give him more freedom to play as a slot receiver, using his immense ability to separate inside.

This probably made more sense before the draft, but it’s not something outside the realm of possibility. Offenses win games and championships, and adding Hopkins to an already strong offense would make them one of the best units in the league. Cousins’ play over the last few seasons has been solid enough too, but putting as many weapons around him as possible is the best way to get the best out of him. The Vikings’ offense could terrify opposing defenses.

It’s the Chiefs.

