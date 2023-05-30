After a few months of speculation and trade rumors, the Arizona Cardinals decided to cut WR DeAndre Hop kins . According to Sports Illustrated, only the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs engaged in “substantive” trade talks with the Cards. The reason a trade didn’t go through, per Albert Breer, was Hopkins’ contract.

Technically, Hopkins hasn’t been released yet, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio — with no transactions listed Friday due to the holiday weekend — but it is expected to become official on Tuesday afternoon.

Hopkins will be a free agent, ready to pursue his next move. He’s too talented to be stuck on a roster that should be among the worst in the league in 2023. There’ll undoubtedly be suitors, Hopkins is one of the best wide receivers of his generation and still has much to offer to any team. He’s a contested catch monster, a red zone target, and an all-around star.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see 31 teams lining up to secure his services, but Hopkins will likely take time to know where the right fit is. He’ll turn 31 years old in a matter of days, so one has to imagine that a contending team will be high on his list of demands. He’ll have an idea of where he wants to go, but what do we think the best landing spots for him are?