The period between March 13-15 is the “legal tampering” or negotiation period, where NFL teams and free agents can enter into contract negotiations, or the framework for trades can be put in place.

March 15 is the start of the new league year and when these deals can become official.

There have been plenty of notable names on the move, and here we will give you the breakdown.

Note: This is ongoing and we will continue to update accordingly.