Best landing spots for Jalen Ramsey, should the Rams decide to move him

NFL free agency is about two weeks away, and along with that comes the opportunity for potential trades across the league. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be a name that could be moving to another team via the trade block. While every team would welcome a six-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion aboard, a couple of teams have already been reported as having an interest in Ramsey, and others could add him as the major piece to secure the back end of their defense.