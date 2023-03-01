Best landing spots for Jalen Ramsey, should the Rams decide to move him

NFL free agency is about two weeks away, and along with that comes the opportunity for potential trades across the league. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be a name that could be moving to another team via the trade block. While every team would welcome a six-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion aboard, a couple of teams have already been reported as having an interest in Ramsey, and others could add him as the major piece to secure the back end of their defense.
Detroit Lions
Detroit made a late-season push and came up just short of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Lions won eight of their last 10 games, including their season finale against rival Green Bay, to finish with the team’s first winning record since ‘17.
Lions (cont’d)
The team made significant strides offensively behind Jared Goff but continued to struggle on defense. The third-worst pass defense in the league could certainly use a few improvements. Jalen Ramsey could be the guy to help tighten up Detroit’s defensive backfield.
Dallas Cowboys
Last offseason Jerry Jones missed out on making his defense even more potent by failing to sign Von Miller and Bobby Wagner. While the Cowboys’ defense was stellar in 2022, you can never have too many dynamic players on that side of the ball.
Cowboys (cont’d)
It’s different than an offense that has too many mouths to feed. On defense, everybody can eat their equal share, be happy, and win plenty of games in the process. If Jones decided to make this happen, the Cowboys would have the best cornerback duo in the National Football League.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens have bigger worries than landing an All-Pro cornerback this offseason. Baltimore is searching for a way to keep Lamar Jackson in town without using the franchise tag. But there are other free agents on the roster in Baltimore, like Marcus Peters.
Ravens (cont’d)
If Peters leaves, Ramsey could slide right into his spot and combine with Marlon Humphrey to become the best cornerback tandem in the league, unarguably. History would repeat itself as the Ravens acquired Peters in a trade from the Ram in 2019.
Las Vegas Raiders
Let’s keep it real. The Raiders need a lot of help in general. One area of which is against the passing attack. Last season the Raiders had the worst passer rating against opposing QBs (98.8) and gave up the fourth most yards through the air.
Raiders (cont’d)
It would be a match made in Sin City since Ramsey wanted to be a Raider just a few years ago. If there’s any chance of the Raiders making this happen, they need to be calling the Rams pronto.
Minnesota Vikings
This one is easy and would be a quick way to get more continuity where the pass defense is concerned. Minnesota gave up the second most passing yards per game, with teams throwing for over 265 yards on average against the Vikings.
Vikings (cont’d)
The Vikings set a record winning 11 one-score games during the ‘22 campaign, with some being games against teams they should’ve easily beaten. Bringing in Ramsey would help balance out the defense coupled with new defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ philosophy.
Miami Dolphins
Miami was in a lot of shootouts last season and could certainly use a defensive back the caliber of Ramsey on their side. The Dolphins gave up nearly 235 yards through the air each game, ranking them in the league’s lower third. Having a guy on the outside that QBs aren’t willing to test every play is an asset Miami needs in their lives.
Dolphins (cont’d)
With an explosive offense, the Dolphins qualified for the postseason but were eliminated in the wildcard round. Adding Ramsey to the defense with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa back under center could put Miami in the position for an even bigger year in ‘23.
Kansas City Chiefs
You’re probably saying the Chiefs don’t need Ramsey. They just won another Super Bowl. And you might be right because the Chiefs’ pass defense was a little better than they were made out to be. Kansas City ranked 18th in the league against the pass, which was good enough for another Super Bowl victory.
Chiefs (cont’d)
All this would be is the rich getting richer similar to what the Rams have done the past few years. Just load up, and let’s go for the gusto. It’s doubtful Ramsey will land in KC, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they figured out a way to make it happen.