Now that Joe Burrow is the NFL's richest player, here's a look at the QBs he surpassed on the highest-paid list

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is now the highest-paid player in NFL history. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick received a five-year, $275 million extension — an average $55 million per season — as he heads into his fourth year.

Jacksonville Jaguars signal caller Trevor Lawrence or perhaps Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears could be next in line to own the title. But for now, here are the QBs that Burrow — the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year and 2022 Pro Bowler — eclipsed in salary (by annual value).