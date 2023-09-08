Now that Joe Burrow is the NFL's richest player, here's a look at the QBs he surpassed on the highest-paid list

NFL

Now that Joe Burrow is the NFL's richest player, here's a look at the QBs he surpassed on the highest-paid list

The Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller is set to make $55 million a year

By Deadspin Staff
Photo: AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is now the highest-paid player in NFL history. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick received a five-year, $275 million extension — an average $55 million per season — as he heads into his fourth year.

Jacksonville Jaguars signal caller Trevor Lawrence or perhaps Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears could be next in line to own the title. But for now, here are the QBs that Burrow — the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year and 2022 Pro Bowler — eclipsed in salary (by annual value).

Justin Herbert

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $52.5 million

Years: 5

Signed: 2023

Lamar Jackson

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $52 million

Years: 5

Signed: 2023

Jalen Hurts

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $51 million

Years: 5

Signed: 2023

Aaron Rodgers

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $50.2 million

Years: 4

Signed: 2022

Russell Wilson

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $48.5 million

Years: 5

Signed: 2022

Kyler Murray

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $46.1 million

Years: 5

Signed: 2022

Deshaun Watson

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $46 million

Years: 5

Signed: 2022

Patrick Mahomes

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $45 million

Years: 10

Signed: 2020

Josh Allen

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $43 million

Years: 6

Signed: 2021

Daniel Jones

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $40 million

Years: 4

Signed: 2023

Dak Prescott

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $40 million

Years: 4

Signed: 2021

Matthew Stafford

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $40 million

Years: 5

Signed: 2022

Derek Carr

Photo: AP

Average annual value: $37.5 million

Years: 4

Signed: 2023

