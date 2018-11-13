Photo: Manuel Velasquez (Getty)

The Rams and Chiefs are set to play each other next Monday night in what could be the game of the season, and it’s currently scheduled to be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Unfortunately, this is what the field at the stadium looks like:



A combination of heavy rains and frequent events have done a number on the turf at Estadio Azteca, and the league is now considering alternative options over concerns that the field won’t be whipped into shape in time to be safe to play on.

Having two of the best teams in the league, both of which are stocked with young stars, play on a field that could very easily lead to any number of those young stars being seriously injured seems like a self-evidently bad idea. It’s a good thing the NFL still has a few days to realize this.