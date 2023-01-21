The biggest missed kicks in NFL playoff history

About halfway through the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Wild Card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars, Chargers’ kicker Cameron Dicker missed a seemingly insignificant field goal wide left. No matter though. The Chargers were up 10, and with so little time, three points wouldn’t matter, right? That assumption was so very wrong. The Jaguars went on to win by a final of 31-30. Dicker’s field goal would’ve given the Chargers the win.
Of course, at the time of the kick, it was impossible to know how important it would be, but that’s not the case for every botched field goal during the NFL playoffs. Obviously, looking back we can understand, but in the moment, Dicker likely wasn’t under the type of pressure that some people have experienced. Game on the line, one kick could win it or give your team a chance, and a miss would mean certain defeat. Those are the moments that define kickers, for better or worse, so here are some of the biggest whiffs in NFL playoff history.