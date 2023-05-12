“What the fuck is that?” one woman asked after being shown a logo. Apparently, she thinks the Atlanta Falcons are the Red Stallions. How she confused a bird with a horse, we’ll never know. She also saw the Jaguars logo and remarked, “that actually does not exist.” At least Trevor Lawrence is finally playing like a No. 1 overall pick.

The Pirates of the Caribbean?

According to these other folks, Tennesee will square off with the St. Louis Rams (actually the New Orleans Saints), Lightning McQueen (Los Angeles Chargers), the Boston Bobcats (Cincinnati Bengals), the Pirates from the island of the Caribbean (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and Chester Cheeto (Jacksonville Jaguars), amongst others.

To a guy in a Grateful Dead tee, the Browns are “just the football logo.” For some reason, Cleveland has a bunch of logos, including an elf for some reason.

A group of gals confused the Colts with the Cowboys (same color scheme, I guess?). Two ladies confused their sports and called the Baltimore Ravens the Baltimore Orioles. At least both mascots are birds. Another ornithological mixup came with the Seahawks being dubbed the Eagles — from Pittsburgh. And speaking of Pittsburgh, the Steelers were dubbed the 49ers/69ers/Stars.

A duo was able to correctly identify the Dolphins, but offered Atlanta and simply Florida as the team’s locale. Then there’s the ladies that knew the Texans, but called them the Texan Texans.

Real or fake, we can’t wait for football to return.