Week 18 NFL Powerless Ranking: The bottom of the barrel

Colts (cont’d)

The Colts must also draft a quarterback and stop it with the retreads. It hasn’t worked out, and Matt Ryan (pictured) needs to be the last straw. The Colts should only look at a QB with that No. 4 overall pick and nothing else. Bryce Young will probably be gone unless Indy trades up to the No. 1 pick, but C.J. Stroud and Will Levis could both be on the board for the taking.