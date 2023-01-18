Here are our NHL midseason awards

Selke Trophy - Aliaksei Protas

Now we’re going off the board, bitches! I know, you’re asking, “WHO?!” And how can I dare hand an award to someone who is currently in the AHL (though will be back up today with the Capitals. Oh, right, I should tell you he plays for the Capitals. ) But this has been my quest for years. For the past decade and a half, this award has come down to whether or not Patrice Bergeron is still intaking oxygen or not. And Bergeron is a legendary player! His defensive metrics are still wonderful. But we, as a society really, have to do better. Bergeron starts two-thirds of his shifts in the offensive zone. Which means he barely ever has to play defense, though that’s mostly due to his own ability in keeping the puck. But this is supposed to be for “defensive” work, and Bergeron is basically just an offensive player now. I will now take the next two weeks off to hide from the entire population of Charlestown that will camp outside my door.

But now it’s time to find forwards that play defense, t hat have to save their teams in the defensive zone and do so. So that lands us on the Caps’ Protas. He starts less than 30 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone. And yet he’s sixth in the league in relative expected goals against. Teams don’t score on the Caps when Protas is on the ice, and he has to do most of his work starting in his own end and getting up the ice.

OK, yeah, he was sent down. The Caps don’t even think much of him. But it’s not about Protas himself so much, it’s about using him as a symbol. This shouldn’t be an award about finding the No. 1 center who wins most of his faceoffs. This should be an award for the plugs, the faceless, the foot soldier. Follow Protas to freedom.