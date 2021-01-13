NHL Central Preview: This division makes no geographical sense

Chicago Blackhawks

COVID Response: The Hawks had their confrontation with COVID-19 before the playoffs last year, when former goalie Corey Crawford contracted it and didn’t rejoin the team until a couple days before they started playing. So far they’ve avoided further positive tests, but Jonathan Toews has something that will keep him out indefinitely. There will be no fans allowed at the United Center this season.

Staying Away: Toews hasn’t opted out but has said he will be out indefinitely while he deals with a condition that he says has left him depleted. Ditto for Alex Nylander, who didn’t catch anything other than an exploding knee that will keep him out all season. And the same goes for Kirby Dach, who didn’t catch COVID but caught “My team stupidly let me go play a children’s tournament and I broke my arm so I’ll miss all season, too.”

Oh He’s Here Now? The Hawks claimed they were rebuilding, but didn’t really exhibit that they knew what that meant. They signed a legion of bottom-six forwards, like Lucas Wallmark and Mattias Janmark. Harpo, Groucho, and Chico Mark’s wouldn’t fit under the cap. There’s also an intriguing European import, which the team has specialized in the past few years, in Pius Suter. Nikita Zadorov was acquired from Colorado to stupidly chase big hits in the neutral zone and leave gaping spaces behind him.

Where’d He Go? The Hawks let Corey Crawford walk, but he ended up retiring anyway on Saturday. Robin Lehner was traded at last year’s deadline. Brandon Saad was moved to Colorado for Zadorov. Olli Maatta was traded to Los Angeles to be the on-ice version of getting stuck in traffic.

What To Expect: A ton of goals against. The Hawks might have had a point in saying that Crawford wasn’t going to be around long enough to be their backstop when they’re good again. But their solution to fixing the crease is to throw a smoke bomb and escape in the cloud without providing that solution. Collin Delia, Malcolm Subban, and Kevin Lankinen are the Triumvirate of Huh that will try and solve that problem, but none of them have successful experience in the league, or experience at all. While the Hawks are pivoting to a younger defense that has some promise, and are now full of defensive forwards thanks to Toews’s and Dach’s injuries, they’re not going to get any stop when they need it. Without Toews and Dach they’re going to struggle to score as teams will simply have to focus on Patrick Kane and the constantly flattering to deceive Dylan Strome. They might even give the Red Wings a run in the draft lottery.