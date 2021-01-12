NHL East Preview: The gang's all here

BOSTON BRUINS

Image : Getty Images

COVID Response: Jeremy Jacobs is one of the richest owners in the NHL, and one of the very worst. When the pandemic hit, the Bruins honcho’s move was to tell arena workers to fuck off and hit the unemployment line. What a dick.



Staying Away: Tuukka Rask is back after having left the playoff bubble to deal with an emergency situation involving his young daughter. David Pastrnak, who had offseason hip and shoulder surgery, is out until at least February.



Oh, He’s Here Now? Signing Craig Smith to a three-year, $9.3 million deal wasn’t a big splash, but it’s a very good fit. Smith never quite blossomed into a top-line guy in Nashville, but as a bottom-six winger, he can pop in high-teens goals, take the occasional faceoff and not give you anything to worry about. The only other notable addition is taxi squadder Greg McKegg, with a leg for an arm and an arm for a leg.



Where’d He Go? The Zdeno Chara era is over in Boston, with the longtime captain landing in Washington. That’s more of a shock but less impactful on the ice than the departure of Torey Krug to St. Louis as one of the offseason’s top free agents. Joakim Nordstrom and Alexander Petrovic went to the Flames, while Maxime Legace signed in Pittsburgh.

What To Expect: Easily the best team in the league when coronavirus hit, the early playoff exit was disappointing, but came against the eventual champions and without Boston’s No. 1 goalie. They might come back to the pack a bit, but it’s still Stanley Cup or bust for the B’s.

