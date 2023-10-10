Behold the Skate Men — NHL Season Preview: Western Conference

You already know the drill here from my constant bleating. They’re going to be bad, and they’re going to be a whole lot of fun, not only thanks to Connor Bedard. Bedard will flash most nights to make the United Center weak in the knees, but there’s more than that.

Rookie d-man Kevin Korchinksi will be one of the best skaters in the league the minute he steps on the ice tonight in Pittsburgh for the opener. No. 2 center Lukas Reichel has looked dynamite in preseason (which means absolutely nothing but let’s dream).

The Hawks might be bleeding in up to seven rookies into the lineup, which usually leads to disaster. But if Bedard is all that (he is), and Reichel can hold down the No. 2 center spot behind him (he likely can) and if Korchinski vaults himself into looking potentially as a member of the second class of puck-moving d-men behind Cale Makar (likely but not certain), and if goalie Arvid Soderblom can take the job from Petr Mrazek (who knows?!) the Hawks will not be in the running for the top pick or even the top three or maybe even not the top five. They could be a team that’s two steps behind the Sabres in the same kind of arc.