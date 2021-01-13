NHL West Preview: Some top-tier teams, but mostly trash

Anaheim Ducks

Photo : Getty Images

COVID Response: Fair number of layoffs and furloughs, like an obedient sports organization these days. The Ducks will not have fans at the Honda Center, despite Orange County’s desperation to be a reverse-Austin, a red dot in a liberal sea.

Staying Away: No one.

Oh, He’s Here Now: There’s a couple signings on the fringes, but what Ducks fans will really be focusing on this season is the debut of Trevor Zegras. Zegras just finished being the best player on the champion U.S. team at the World Juniors, and the 9th overall pick from 2019 looks poised to finally answer the question of who is going to take over for Ryan Getzlaf’s No. 1 center spot now that Getzlaf has been deadbeat dadding it for at least five years. That’s far more enticing for the leather-jacketed faithful in Anaheim than whether or not Kevin Shattenkirk can still score from the blue line.

Where’d He Go? Ondrej Kase was dealt at last year’s deadline, but other than him the Ducks only lost flotsam from the previous roster.

What To Expect: A ton of kids. The Ducks have been rolling out rookies and neophytes for a couple seasons now, hoping to move on from the Getzlaf-Perry generation of eating each other’s feces. But none of the kids they’ve rolled out at forward have flashed being inspirational, at least not yet. Zegras certainly looks like he might change that, and the Ducks will be praying that one or more of Sam Steel, Nick Ritchie, Max Jones, or Max Comtois (which sounds like a sex act) can finally be more than just “a guy.” How did this team end up with two Maxes?

The blue line is still sneaky good without ever really going anywhere, and Hampus Lindholm is approaching the end of his zenith. They’ll still get good goaltending from John Gibson and Ryan Miller, But unless Zegras starts crushing skulls from Day 1, this outfit still looks like it’ll be bum-fighting with the Kings and Sharks. Of the three though, they’re the most likely to surprise.