Photo: Jed Jacobsohn (Getty)

It started out so simple.



He was just a novice.

But things escalated quickly.

Then it got a little out of hand.

And now Nick Van Exel is disappointed in “Twitter followers, everybody that’s in my phone, my friends, my family—real disappointed in y’all that y’all didn’t let me know about iced coffee.”



Imagine if this guy had been introduced to caffeine.

H/t to @GotEm_Coach