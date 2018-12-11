Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images), Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

You remember Jesse Palmer, right? Former Florida quarterback, bad NFL player, The Bachelor contestant, not Carson Palmer’s brother ... you get the gist. Well, he currently hosts a fluffy news show for the Daily Mail called Daily Mail TV, and apparently he did something today to provoke the ire of rapper Nicki Minaj.

Minaj has been in the news this week because she revealed that she has a new boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, who turned out to be a registered sex offender in the state of New York. Whatever Palmer said or did on his show might have had to do with that topic. (Another topic that’s come up along with Petty’s past is Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj, who was convicted in 2017 on child rape charges.)

Here’s the caption, in case she deletes it:

You better have a good lawyer, #JessePalmer #ArnoldPalmerYou just lied on me on nat’l TV & now you’re being sued. You better be able to back up what you just said about me with FACTS. #SuperFacts #Defamation🥳 #GoodFormVIDEO link in my bio. 😋

Nicki also did some tweeting. It’s pretty difficult to put someone in jail for defamation, but I don’t think that matters to her:

The clip doesn’t yet appear to be on Daily Mail TV’s site, so it’s unclear what Palmer said. I asked him why Nicki Minaj is really mad at him, and will update if I get a response.