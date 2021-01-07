Nikola Jokic is the surest bet in daily fantasy, but who joins him in your lineup tonight?

Elites

Image : Getty Images

👍🏽 Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Yahoo: $51

DraftKings: $10,900

FanDuel: $11,300

One time I was on the sidelines covering a high school football game. A player ran back to the sidelines, asked the team manager for a Gatorade, chugged half, gave it back, and the manager wished him luck. The player, a linebacker, responded, “Me cago en todo lo que se menea,” which literally means, “I shit on everything that moves.”



That’s what Nikola Jokic is doing right now. He just had 35-15-6, he’s averaging 24-12-12, and he’s the most playable big in the league right now. He also faces the Dallas Mavericks tonight, and they aren’t stopping him.



👎🏽 Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers

Yahoo: $46

DraftKings: $9,300

FanDuel: $9,200

This one hurts because he might be my favorite player in the league, but unless he goes off, you’re in a tough spot. Without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving is probably the better play at roughly around the same price, even against the Philadelphia 76ers. Luka Doncic is more expensive, but for good reason. Ben Simmons hasn’t averaged more fantasy points but is generally reasonably priced given his triple-double potential, combined with his defensive stats. Lillard has Minnesota, so he can go off, but he isn’t the safe choice, not while he’s shooting less than 42 percent from the field so far. He should break his funk soon, but let him do it first because it ain’t like he’s cheap.

