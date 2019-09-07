Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Ross Bowers’s mother coached the women’s gymnastics team at the University of Washington for 10 years, so maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that when her son, the starting quarterback at Northern Illinois, gets to the endzone, he takes the most acrobatic route possible.

In the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Utah, Bowers ran for a 9-yard touchdown and front-flipped over a defender to put the Huskies up 7-0.

If that looked familiar, it might be because Bowers does this with alarming regularity! When he played for Cal in 2017, he flipped over two Washington State defenders in the fourth quarter to punctuate an upset win:

Here’s him actually sticking the landing on one of these in high school:

Cool? Yes! Exceedingly dangerous? That, too, probably.