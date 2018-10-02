Things like this will not help to defeat the perception that second-year Hornets guard Malik Monk is destined to settle in as a J.R. Smith/Nick Young-style NBA eccentric:

That is Malik Monk attempting to check into Tuesday night’s Heat-Hornets preseason game while not wearing a jersey. Monk was forced to return to the locker room and find his damn jersey before he could return and enter the game. I guess this is what the preseason is for! Gotta iron out all the kinks—pick-and-roll coverage, help defense, wearing the required uniform, etc.