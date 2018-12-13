Photo: Thearon W. Henderson (Getty)

The Raiders have just one home game left in Oakland this year, Christmas Eve against the Broncos. The Raiders will begin play in their new domed Las Vegas Stadium in the 2020 season. And in between? Uhhhhhhhh...



On Tuesday, the city of Oakland sued the Raiders and the NFL for violating antitrust and contract laws in how they went about relocating the team to Vegas. On Wednesday, in retaliation, the Raiders tore up a tentative lease agreement to play 2019 in Oakland.

Coliseum Authority executive director Scott McKibben said the Raiders “formally and officially pulled their proposal off the table.” Raiders team president Marc Badain said, “We made an offer of $7.5 million in rent to the city, and that’s now off the table.” Seems like both sides are in agreement on that, at least.

Owner Mark Davis said “all options are open,” but there’s not a lot of time to figure that out. Roger Goodell said yesterday that the NFL needs to know where the Raiders are going to play “by early January, February.”

So where’s it going to be? Some possibilities:

The Oakland Coliseum for one more year is, ultimately, the most likely outcome. Don’t expect these sides to exactly kiss or make up, but each has something the other wants (a football stadium; money), and there may not be enough time left for anything else but that to come into play.



Please comment below with your suggestion on where the Raiders should play in 2019. Mine is the parking lot of the Walnut Creek P.F. Chang’s.