The final game of the soccer season is often the time for players and club staff to enjoy the culmination of the long season by mingling with each other and their families out on the pitch, making it prime time for cute sports baby hijinks. Tottenham forward Son Heung-min may be unmarried and childless, but he used that to his advantage by making sure to get lots of sports baby face time with seemingly every single kid on the pitch.

The video above documents Son’s methodical and tireless efforts to greet every baby within his orbit. As fellow appreciators of sports babies, we here at Deadspin respect his commitment.