Go your own Brey

Mike Brey’s 23rd season as Notre Dame’s head men’s basketball coach will be his last as he’ll reportedly step down at the end of this season. Brey is the winningest coach in Fighting Irish and had an overall record of 481-269 since moving to South Bend in 2000. Before coming to Notre Dame, Brey spent five seasons as the head coach at Delaware with his last three seasons guiding the Blue Hens leading to postseason appearances.

Brey is also part of Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching tree, spending eight seasons as a Blue Devils’ assistant coach. He’s only coached at three colleges, making the move to Duke after starting his coaching career at Washington D. C. -area prep powerhouse DeMatha Catholic. Being the right-hand man of Basketball Hall of Fame coach Morgan Wootten launched Brey’s coaching career.



Advertisement

Notre Dame is currently 9-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play with their lone conference win coming in overtime against Georgia Tech on Jan. 10. Brey has led the Fighting Irish to a postseason appearance in every season at the helm but four including the NCAA Tournament’s cancellation year of 2020. Notre Dame made it to the Round of 32 last season, but that was the team’s first March Madness berth since 2017. Brey is 63 and has an overall head-coaching record of 580-321.