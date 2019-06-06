Lots of tension in the arena tonight for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Lots of wound-up hockey fans. Perhaps this sort of thing was inevitable, although you’d expect it to at least be between opposing fans. Not so! Here we have two young Boston bros talking shit and hurling beer into the face of an advancing fellow Bruins fan, and all hell breaking loose:

The thing I most enjoy about this is how determined to fight every single one of these participants appeared to be. Bald guy was menacing the youths; the youths skipped right past posturing and threw a damn beer in his face. From zero to haymakers in mere seconds.