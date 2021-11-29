Tennessee Titans

Ignore the final score, the Titans were competitive in their Week 12 loss on the road to the New England Patriots. With a defense missing four linebackers and a nose tackle, it still managed to force the Patriots into six field-goal attempts, and account for 15 of the Titans 36 points.

It is a defense that while dealing with injuries all season has been impressive as of late. The Titans defense had held their previous three opponents under 25 points. The offense, however, has not contributed its fair share. Since Derrick Henry’s injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, the Titans have surpassed 100 yards on the ground just once, and rushed for less than 70 yards twice. The passing game also suffered even in the two wins against the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. Now after two consecutive losses, not only is wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve but A.J. Brown joined him on Saturday.

Against the Patriots, the Titans’ rushing attack returned like a college student for seconds at Thanksgiving. They cut Adrian Peterson during the week, and went with a two-headed rushing attack with D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard. Those two plowed through the second-best defense in the NFL, each for 100-plus yards and more than 5.5 yards per carry. Hilliard even scored on a 68-yard run, as Tennessee totaled 270 yards on the ground.

However, for the second consecutive week they suffered from a severe case of the turnovers. Instead of quarterback Ryan Tannehill throwing for 323 yards and four interceptions, as he did last week, he threw just one pick against the Patriots while he and every other Titans ball carrier fumbled, losing three of them. That makes nine turnovers in two weeks. Cut that number in half and they likely would still have the best record in the AFC.

Brown and Jones are due back in December, as well as the defensive players who missed the Patriots game, and there might be a 6-foot-3, 250 pound gold nugget for the Titans and the end of the 2021 regular-season rainbow. ESPN’s Diana Russini reported on Nov. 18 there is “optimism” that Henry will return from injury at the beginning of January, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the day news of the surgery broke that Henry is “expected” back this season.

The Titans are not losing the AFC South, and they’re currently right behind the Baltimore Ravens and Patriots for best record in the conference. If they get healthy at the right time, don’t forget who beat the Chiefs and Bills in consecutive weeks during a six-game winning streak.