Nyheim Hines’ badass spin move for TD isn’t even the most impressive part [UPDATED]

Update - HE DID IT AGAIN:
Give Nyheim Hines a 10/10 for the touchdown and celebration.
At the start of the second quarter, Colts QB Philip Rivers lobbed one up for the running back who took it to the house and then did this.
Before we get into endzone dance, or routine, let’s take a moment to realize that Rivers almost missed this routine throw…
But after spinning his way to the goaline, Hines did a backflip with a full twist NOT a cartwheel, CBS.
The commentator and analyst probably didn’t expect to see a floor routine on Sunday afternoon, but that’s not a cartwheel… it’s definitely cooler.
Hines’ touchdown helped tie the Indianapolis - Detroit game at 7.