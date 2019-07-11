Photo: Jason Miller (Getty)

Oakland Athletics reliever Liam Hendriks made his first All-Star team this season, and the native of Perth, Australia, pitched a three-strikeout inning, while he also allowed a solo shot to Charlie Blackmon. To commemorate their pitcher’s all-star debut, the A’s took out a full-page ad in The Australian. They might’ve not realized that their slogan features a bit of off-color local slang.

The team slogan at the bottom of the page—#RootedInOakland, a reference to the club’s efforts to stay in the East Bay—is harmless to an American audience, but in Australia, “root” is slang for “fuck.” Hendriks is well aware of this and has been on the record as being amused by it.

