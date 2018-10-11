Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Giants are getting flattened by the Eagles Thursday night. It’s a dismal show, bad enough that almost anyone could be forgiven for bailing on it early. But not everyone! Some people should stick around. Like, for example, Odell Beckham Jr., who was spotted marching angrily to the locker room with the offense on the field for a final play at the end of the first half.

It looked like Beckham was storming off in disgust, but the possibility remained that he was departing due to injury, which seemed likely when Beckham didn’t immediately take the field with his teammates for the start of the second half. But, no, Beckham came back out during the kickoff, and has been animated on the sideline:

Beckham finished the first half with just one catch, and the Giants are now down 31–6.