From the Miami Herald comes yet another very convincing piece of evidence that we are all existing in the dumbest possible timeline. Li Yang, the 45-year-old woman who founded the massage parlor where Patriots owner Robert Kraft is alleged to have solicited prostitution, watched this year’s Super Bowl at a party hosted by Donald Trump.



That’s Yang in the photo above, which the Herald reports was snapped at Trump’s West Palm Beach country club on the night of the Super Bowl. Yang was apparently seated one table away from Trump.

There’s nothing really incriminating about this—the Herald reports that Yang sold the Orchids of Asia spa to another businesswoman in 2013, but that other spas she owns have attracted police attention for alleged prostitution, and that Yelp reviews indicate sex was available for sale at Orchids of Asia before she sold it—but it does make for a fitting coda to this whole saga. If there’s a scummy story out there in the world, involving the slimiest people you can imagine, you can bet that Donald Trump is only ever a few degrees removed from it.

