For a majority of the first half, Ohio State has turned Michigan’s top-ranked defense into mincemeat. Dwayne Haskins has thrown for three touchdowns and hasn’t been under any serious pressure all game. So when Michigan scored its first touchdown of the day to cut Ohio State’s lead down to eight with under a minute left in the second quarter, it didn’t exactly feel like Jim Harbaugh’s team was getting ready to storm back. But that went out the window on the ensuing kickoff when Demario McCall tried to call for a fair catch, let the ball go right through his arms and let Michigan recover.

Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson immediately capitalized on the opportunity with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Chris Evans. Even though the two-point conversion failed, the damage had already been done to the armor of invincibility that the Buckeyes had spent all of the first half trying to build. The cracks were on display on the following drive when Ohio State had to settle for a field goal to end the half, despite marching 74 yards in just 41 seconds.

The Buckeyes do get the ball to start the second half, so this play could be a non-factor if they are able to get a quick score. Still, any team that does an impression of Rutgers during a game probably shouldn’t come out on top.