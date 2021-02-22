Oklahoma WR gets ass kicked, nearly loses eye in bathroom brawl

“That shit’s funny, bro,” an onlooker says as a man pummels Sooners wideout Spencer Jones in a bathroom. Photo : Old Row Oklahoma

I have a serious question: Is this typical of what goes on in men’s bathrooms at bars? My only experience is with women’s bathrooms in bars and clubs, which are, after a certain point in the night, havens of shared lip gloss, generous compliments, and declarations of our deep and abiding love for each other.



Here, we see video of Oklahoma wide receiver Spencer Jones, who got into a fight in a men’s bathroom at a bar in Norman, Okla., and is now recovering from surgery to save his eye.

It’s hard to tell from the video what started the altercation, but it turns out that the guy sitting on top of Jones’ head had 10 years of mixed martial arts training, if you believe the rumors flying around on Twitter. Which I typically don’t. BUT, it just goes to show that you never know who you’re picking a fight with.

Spencer Jones. Photo : AP

Jones has hired attorney Woody Glass to represent him and nearly lost his left eye as a result of the fight, according to the OU Daily:

Jones was held from surgery until the swelling around his eye receded, Glass said. Dr. Perry Brooks of Norman, whose website says he specializes in facial reconstruction, performed a four-hour outpatient operation Tuesday, Feb. 16 in which he rebuilt Jones’ left orbital socket.

“Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” Glass said. “And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover.”

According to Glass, Jones was the “peacekeeper” in this altercation, but his multiple directives to “get the fuck out of here” to his assailant seem to belie that narrative. Either way, both the police and lawyers are now involved, and it’s likely someone (or many people) is going to get hit with an assault and battery charge, if not something worse.

It probably says something about the state of the American male that a bunch of guys just pulled out their phones and started recording the fight, rather than attempting to break it up, but I’m still gawking at the fact that the definitely pee-soaked floor wasn’t more of a deterrent to wrestling in this situation.

At the very least, the idea of someone dragging you to the floor of a men’s bathroom, leaving you covered in God-knows-what, should be enough to get men to watch their words in late-night bathroom arguments.