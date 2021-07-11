Olympic athletes who could protest in Tokyo

Gwen Berry (l.) Photo : Getty Images

Protest is such a necessary form of progress in society. There is rarely any improvement in a culture without people making their voices heard. And, usually, the bigger the stage for these protests, the stronger the influence.

Just ask people like Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who became icons after their stands at the 1968 Olympics to highlight racial inequality in America.

The last two years have provided one of the most impactful social awakenings in American history, and with the Olympics right around the corner, athletes could take this opportunity to push the conversation forward even more on social issues. In April the IOC said that protests will be banned because of Rule 50 of the Olympic charter.

But there’s always the possibility that someone can step up and make a statement for a cause they feel passionate about.